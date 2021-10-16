Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) defends in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 73

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-5) in Week 6 at Ford Field.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 76.5 -114

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Chase has 23 catches on 35 targets, with a team-high 456 receiving yards (91.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 35 of his team's 145 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.

The Bengals have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.0 yards per game through the air.

With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Lions defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Packers, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up six catches for 159 yards (26.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Chase's 24 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 301 yards (100.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% Tee Higgins 22 15.2% 15 150 2 3 30.0% C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0%

