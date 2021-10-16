Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-5) in Week 6 at Ford Field.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
76.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Chase has 23 catches on 35 targets, with a team-high 456 receiving yards (91.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 35 of his team's 145 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
- The Bengals have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.0 yards per game through the air.
- With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Lions defense is ranked 14th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Packers, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up six catches for 159 yards (26.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Chase's 24 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 301 yards (100.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
Tee Higgins
22
15.2%
15
150
2
3
30.0%
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
