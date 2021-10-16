Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
Jakobi Meyers has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Meyers' New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
60.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Meyers has 31 catches (46 targets), leading his team with 302 receiving yards (60.4 per game).
- So far this season, 24.0% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
- Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Meyers totaled 74 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
- The 327.6 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Cowboys have allowed 10 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Meyers was targeted five times, totaling 56 yards on four receptions.
- Meyers' 21 receptions have gotten him 220 yards (73.3 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 31 times.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Nelson Agholor
27
14.1%
16
197
1
4
17.4%
Powered By Data Skrive