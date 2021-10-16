October 16, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas

Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) grabs his knee as he lies on the field during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jakobi Meyers has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Meyers' New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

60.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Meyers has 31 catches (46 targets), leading his team with 302 receiving yards (60.4 per game).
  • So far this season, 24.0% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
  • Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Meyers totaled 74 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • The 327.6 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 10 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Meyers was targeted five times, totaling 56 yards on four receptions.
  • Meyers' 21 receptions have gotten him 220 yards (73.3 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 31 times.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

46

24.0%

31

302

0

4

17.4%

Hunter Henry

26

13.5%

20

216

2

3

13.0%

Kendrick Bourne

22

11.5%

17

207

1

1

4.3%

Nelson Agholor

27

14.1%

16

197

1

4

17.4%

