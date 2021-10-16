Publish date:
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland
Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) square off in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
37.5
-114
5.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Browns Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has 201 rushing yards on 63 carries (40.2 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also has 34 receiving yards (6.8 per game) on four catches.
- He has received 63 of his team's 151 carries this season (41.7%).
- The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Conner's 59.6 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Browns are 22.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Conner had a rushing touchdown in four matchups against the Browns, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Browns have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 75.6 yards per game.
- The Browns have given up five rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Conner put together a 29-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 10 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Conner has run for 122 yards on 39 carries (40.7 yards per game) with five touchdowns over his last three outings.
- Conner also has four catches for 34 yards (11.3 per game).
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
63
41.7%
201
5
15
51.7%
3.2
Chase Edmonds
49
32.5%
270
0
7
24.1%
5.5
Kyler Murray
30
19.9%
110
3
6
20.7%
3.7
Rondale Moore
6
4.0%
50
0
1
3.4%
8.3
