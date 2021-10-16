October 16, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland

Author:
Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 28-24.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) square off in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

37.5

-114

5.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has 201 rushing yards on 63 carries (40.2 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 34 receiving yards (6.8 per game) on four catches.
  • He has received 63 of his team's 151 carries this season (41.7%).
  • The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Conner's 59.6 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Browns are 22.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Conner had a rushing touchdown in four matchups against the Browns, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Browns have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 75.6 yards per game.
  • The Browns have given up five rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Conner put together a 29-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 10 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Conner has run for 122 yards on 39 carries (40.7 yards per game) with five touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • Conner also has four catches for 34 yards (11.3 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

63

41.7%

201

5

15

51.7%

3.2

Chase Edmonds

49

32.5%

270

0

7

24.1%

5.5

Kyler Murray

30

19.9%

110

3

6

20.7%

3.7

Rondale Moore

6

4.0%

50

0

1

3.4%

8.3

