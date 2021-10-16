Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 28-24.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) square off in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 37.5 -114 5.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has 201 rushing yards on 63 carries (40.2 yards per game), with five touchdowns.

He also has 34 receiving yards (6.8 per game) on four catches.

He has received 63 of his team's 151 carries this season (41.7%).

The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Conner's 59.6 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Browns are 22.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner had a rushing touchdown in four matchups against the Browns, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Browns have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 75.6 yards per game.

The Browns have given up five rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

Conner put together a 29-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 10 times while scoring one touchdown.

Conner has run for 122 yards on 39 carries (40.7 yards per game) with five touchdowns over his last three outings.

Conner also has four catches for 34 yards (11.3 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 63 41.7% 201 5 15 51.7% 3.2 Chase Edmonds 49 32.5% 270 0 7 24.1% 5.5 Kyler Murray 30 19.9% 110 3 6 20.7% 3.7 Rondale Moore 6 4.0% 50 0 1 3.4% 8.3

