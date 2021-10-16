Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

James Robinson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Robinson's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 73.5 -112 14.5 -115

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has 67 attempts for a team-high 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also caught 14 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).

His team has run the ball 122 times this season, and he's carried 67 of those attempts (54.9%).

The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Robinson's 46 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Robinson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Dolphins.

In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 24th in the league, conceding 133.6 yards per game.

The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Robinson rushed for 149 yards on 18 carries (averaging 8.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Over his last three games, Robinson has racked up 51 carries for 315 yards (105.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also added eight receptions for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 67 54.9% 387 4 11 47.8% 5.8 Trevor Lawrence 24 19.7% 110 2 6 26.1% 4.6 Carlos Hyde 24 19.7% 108 0 5 21.7% 4.5 Laviska Shenault Jr. 3 2.5% 20 0 0 0.0% 6.7

