Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
James Robinson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Robinson's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
73.5
-112
14.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has 67 attempts for a team-high 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).
- His team has run the ball 122 times this season, and he's carried 67 of those attempts (54.9%).
- The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Robinson's 46 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Robinson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Dolphins.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 24th in the league, conceding 133.6 yards per game.
- The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Robinson rushed for 149 yards on 18 carries (averaging 8.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Robinson has racked up 51 carries for 315 yards (105.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He's also added eight receptions for 42 yards (14.0 per game).
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
67
54.9%
387
4
11
47.8%
5.8
Trevor Lawrence
24
19.7%
110
2
6
26.1%
4.6
Carlos Hyde
24
19.7%
108
0
5
21.7%
4.5
Laviska Shenault Jr.
3
2.5%
20
0
0
0.0%
6.7
