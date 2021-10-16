October 16, 2021
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

James Robinson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Robinson's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

73.5

-112

14.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has 67 attempts for a team-high 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 122 times this season, and he's carried 67 of those attempts (54.9%).
  • The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Robinson's 46 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Robinson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Dolphins.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 24th in the league, conceding 133.6 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Robinson rushed for 149 yards on 18 carries (averaging 8.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Robinson has racked up 51 carries for 315 yards (105.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also added eight receptions for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

67

54.9%

387

4

11

47.8%

5.8

Trevor Lawrence

24

19.7%

110

2

6

26.1%

4.6

Carlos Hyde

24

19.7%

108

0

5

21.7%

4.5

Laviska Shenault Jr.

3

2.5%

20

0

0

0.0%

6.7

