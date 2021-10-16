October 16, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Detroit vs. Cincinnati

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) meet in Week 6 at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds PayoutRush YdsRush Yds Payout

255.5

-114

1.5

-115

8.5

-120

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bengals Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has passed for 1,303 yards (260.6 per game) while completing 66.8% of his passes (131-for-196), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • The Lions, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.3% of the time while running the ball 37.7% of the time.
  • Goff has attempted 21 of his 196 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In one matchup against the Bengals, Goff threw for 372 passing yards, 116.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • This week Goff will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With six passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Goff threw for 203 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes with one interception.
  • Goff has racked up 719 passing yards (239.7 per game) and has a 65% completion percentage this year (67-of-103) while throwing two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D'Andre Swift

35

17.8%

29

252

1

3

14.3%

T.J. Hockenson

33

16.8%

24

237

2

4

19.0%

Quintez Cephus

22

11.2%

15

204

2

3

14.3%

