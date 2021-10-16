Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) meet in Week 6 at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 255.5 -114 1.5 -115 8.5 -120

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bengals Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has passed for 1,303 yards (260.6 per game) while completing 66.8% of his passes (131-for-196), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Lions, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.3% of the time while running the ball 37.7% of the time.

Goff has attempted 21 of his 196 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In one matchup against the Bengals, Goff threw for 372 passing yards, 116.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Bengals.

This week Goff will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).

With six passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Goff threw for 203 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes with one interception.

Goff has racked up 719 passing yards (239.7 per game) and has a 65% completion percentage this year (67-of-103) while throwing two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D'Andre Swift 35 17.8% 29 252 1 3 14.3% T.J. Hockenson 33 16.8% 24 237 2 4 19.0% Quintez Cephus 22 11.2% 15 204 2 3 14.3%

