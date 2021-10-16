Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Detroit vs. Cincinnati
There will be player prop bets available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) meet in Week 6 at Ford Field.
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
255.5
-114
1.5
-115
8.5
-120
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Lions vs. Bengals Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has passed for 1,303 yards (260.6 per game) while completing 66.8% of his passes (131-for-196), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The Lions, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.3% of the time while running the ball 37.7% of the time.
- Goff has attempted 21 of his 196 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In one matchup against the Bengals, Goff threw for 372 passing yards, 116.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Bengals.
- This week Goff will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).
- With six passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Goff threw for 203 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes with one interception.
- Goff has racked up 719 passing yards (239.7 per game) and has a 65% completion percentage this year (67-of-103) while throwing two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D'Andre Swift
35
17.8%
29
252
1
3
14.3%
T.J. Hockenson
33
16.8%
24
237
2
4
19.0%
Quintez Cephus
22
11.2%
15
204
2
3
14.3%
