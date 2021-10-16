Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Javonte Williams for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 6 when Williams' Denver Broncos (3-2) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
48.5
-115
15.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has run for 247 yards on 54 carries (49.4 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- He also averages 15.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 75 yards.
- His team has rushed the ball 130 times this season, and he's taken 54 of those attempts (41.5%).
- The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 134.4 yards per game.
- This season the Raiders have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Steelers, Williams racked up 61 yards on eight carries (averaging 7.6 yards per attempt).
- Williams added three catches for 25 yards.
- Over his last three games, Williams has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on nine catches for 69 yards.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
54
41.5%
247
1
9
31.0%
4.6
Melvin Gordon III
60
46.2%
282
2
11
37.9%
4.7
Teddy Bridgewater
13
10.0%
57
0
6
20.7%
4.4
Damarea Crockett
3
2.3%
7
0
3
10.3%
2.3
