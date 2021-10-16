October 16, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Javonte Williams for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 6 when Williams' Denver Broncos (3-2) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

48.5

-115

15.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has run for 247 yards on 54 carries (49.4 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • He also averages 15.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 75 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 130 times this season, and he's taken 54 of those attempts (41.5%).
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 134.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Raiders have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Williams racked up 61 yards on eight carries (averaging 7.6 yards per attempt).
  • Williams added three catches for 25 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on nine catches for 69 yards.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

54

41.5%

247

1

9

31.0%

4.6

Melvin Gordon III

60

46.2%

282

2

11

37.9%

4.7

Teddy Bridgewater

13

10.0%

57

0

6

20.7%

4.4

Damarea Crockett

3

2.3%

7

0

3

10.3%

2.3

