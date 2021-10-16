Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Javonte Williams for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 6 when Williams' Denver Broncos (3-2) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 48.5 -115 15.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has run for 247 yards on 54 carries (49.4 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He also averages 15.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 75 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 130 times this season, and he's taken 54 of those attempts (41.5%).

The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 134.4 yards per game.

This season the Raiders have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Williams racked up 61 yards on eight carries (averaging 7.6 yards per attempt).

Williams added three catches for 25 yards.

Over his last three games, Williams has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 69 yards.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 54 41.5% 247 1 9 31.0% 4.6 Melvin Gordon III 60 46.2% 282 2 11 37.9% 4.7 Teddy Bridgewater 13 10.0% 57 0 6 20.7% 4.4 Damarea Crockett 3 2.3% 7 0 3 10.3% 2.3

