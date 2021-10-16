October 16, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Jaylen Waddle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

53.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle's stat line reveals 27 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown. He averages 46.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 36 times.
  • So far this season, 19.0% of the 189 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
  • Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 66.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The Jaguars are giving up 296.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Waddle was targeted six times and totaled 31 yards on two receptions.
  • Waddle's 17 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

36

19.0%

27

231

1

3

23.1%

DeVante Parker

32

16.9%

17

242

1

2

15.4%

Mike Gesicki

34

18.0%

22

227

1

1

7.7%

Myles Gaskin

26

13.8%

22

131

2

1

7.7%

