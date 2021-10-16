Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Jaylen Waddle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 53.5 -114

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle's stat line reveals 27 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown. He averages 46.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 36 times.

So far this season, 19.0% of the 189 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.

Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 66.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars are giving up 296.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Waddle was targeted six times and totaled 31 yards on two receptions.

Waddle's 17 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 36 19.0% 27 231 1 3 23.1% DeVante Parker 32 16.9% 17 242 1 2 15.4% Mike Gesicki 34 18.0% 22 227 1 1 7.7% Myles Gaskin 26 13.8% 22 131 2 1 7.7%

