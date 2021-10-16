Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville
Sportsbooks have installed player props for Jaylen Waddle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
53.5
-114
Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle's stat line reveals 27 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown. He averages 46.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 36 times.
- So far this season, 19.0% of the 189 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
- Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 66.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The Jaguars are giving up 296.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Waddle was targeted six times and totaled 31 yards on two receptions.
- Waddle's 17 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
36
19.0%
27
231
1
3
23.1%
DeVante Parker
32
16.9%
17
242
1
2
15.4%
Mike Gesicki
34
18.0%
22
227
1
1
7.7%
Myles Gaskin
26
13.8%
22
131
2
1
7.7%
