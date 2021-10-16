Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on in the first half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 94

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 283.5 -113 1.5 -205 7.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 1,269 passing yards (253.8 per game) and has a 71.7% completion percentage this year (104-of-145) while throwing 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has tacked on 24 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.5% of the time.

Burrow has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 52.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions are conceding 269.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Burrow completed 68.4% of his pass attempts for 281 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Burrow tacked on 11 yards on three carries.

Burrow has thrown for 801 yards (267.0 ypg), completing 73.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive