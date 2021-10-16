Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
283.5
-113
1.5
-205
7.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 1,269 passing yards (253.8 per game) and has a 71.7% completion percentage this year (104-of-145) while throwing 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has tacked on 24 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
- The Bengals, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.5% of the time.
- Burrow has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 52.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions are conceding 269.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Burrow completed 68.4% of his pass attempts for 281 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Burrow tacked on 11 yards on three carries.
- Burrow has thrown for 801 yards (267.0 ypg), completing 73.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
