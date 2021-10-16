October 16, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives over the pile for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 against the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

79.5

-114

16.5

-109

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has churned out a team-high 327 rushing yards (65.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 14 catches for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 133 times this season, and he's carried 73 of those attempts (54.9%).
  • The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Taylor's 87 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Texans are 7.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor, in two matchups versus the Texans, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 26th in the NFL, conceding 134.8 yards per game.
  • The Texans have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Taylor picked up 53 yards on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He tacked on three receptions for 116 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 220 yards on 41 carries (73.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 135 yards (45.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

73

54.9%

327

2

24

66.7%

4.5

Nyheim Hines

22

16.5%

88

1

5

13.9%

4.0

Marlon Mack

20

15.0%

85

0

2

5.6%

4.3

Carson Wentz

16

12.0%

73

0

5

13.9%

4.6

Powered By Data Skrive