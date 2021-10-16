Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Jonathan Taylor has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 against the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
79.5
-114
16.5
-109
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Colts vs. Texans Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has churned out a team-high 327 rushing yards (65.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 14 catches for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 133 times this season, and he's carried 73 of those attempts (54.9%).
- The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- Taylor's 87 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Texans are 7.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor, in two matchups versus the Texans, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 26th in the NFL, conceding 134.8 yards per game.
- The Texans have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Taylor picked up 53 yards on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He tacked on three receptions for 116 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 220 yards on 41 carries (73.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught seven passes for 135 yards (45.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
73
54.9%
327
2
24
66.7%
4.5
Nyheim Hines
22
16.5%
88
1
5
13.9%
4.0
Marlon Mack
20
15.0%
85
0
2
5.6%
4.3
Carson Wentz
16
12.0%
73
0
5
13.9%
4.6
