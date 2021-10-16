Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives over the pile for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 against the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 79.5 -114 16.5 -109

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has churned out a team-high 327 rushing yards (65.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 14 catches for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 133 times this season, and he's carried 73 of those attempts (54.9%).

The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Taylor's 87 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Texans are 7.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor, in two matchups versus the Texans, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 26th in the NFL, conceding 134.8 yards per game.

The Texans have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Taylor picked up 53 yards on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He tacked on three receptions for 116 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 220 yards on 41 carries (73.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught seven passes for 135 yards (45.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 73 54.9% 327 2 24 66.7% 4.5 Nyheim Hines 22 16.5% 88 1 5 13.9% 4.0 Marlon Mack 20 15.0% 85 0 2 5.6% 4.3 Carson Wentz 16 12.0% 73 0 5 13.9% 4.6

