Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Before placing any bets on Josh Allen's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
293.5
-113
2.5
165
30.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has passed for 1,370 yards (274.0 per game) while completing 62.3% of his passes (114-for-183), with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 188 rushing yards (37.6 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen has thrown 38 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Allen averaged 188 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Titans, 105.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Allen has multiple touchdown passes in two of those contests against the Titans.
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (279.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Allen threw for 315 yards while completing 57.7% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Allen tacked on 59 yards on 11 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
- Allen has thrown for 921 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (67-of-99), with nine touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (307.0 per game).
- He's also carried the ball 21 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
47
25.4%
28
374
1
8
21.1%
Emmanuel Sanders
31
16.8%
19
322
4
5
13.2%
Dawson Knox
24
13.0%
18
261
5
7
18.4%
