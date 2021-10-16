October 16, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Josh Allen's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds PayoutRush YdsRush Yds Payout

293.5

-113

2.5

165

30.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has passed for 1,370 yards (274.0 per game) while completing 62.3% of his passes (114-for-183), with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 188 rushing yards (37.6 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen has thrown 38 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Allen averaged 188 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Titans, 105.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Allen has multiple touchdown passes in two of those contests against the Titans.
  • This week Allen will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (279.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Allen threw for 315 yards while completing 57.7% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Allen tacked on 59 yards on 11 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Allen has thrown for 921 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (67-of-99), with nine touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (307.0 per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 21 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

47

25.4%

28

374

1

8

21.1%

Emmanuel Sanders

31

16.8%

19

322

4

5

13.2%

Dawson Knox

24

13.0%

18

261

5

7

18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive