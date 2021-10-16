Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Josh Allen's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 293.5 -113 2.5 165 30.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has passed for 1,370 yards (274.0 per game) while completing 62.3% of his passes (114-for-183), with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 188 rushing yards (37.6 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Allen has thrown 38 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Allen averaged 188 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Titans, 105.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Allen has multiple touchdown passes in two of those contests against the Titans.

This week Allen will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (279.2 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Allen threw for 315 yards while completing 57.7% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.

Allen tacked on 59 yards on 11 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Allen has thrown for 921 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (67-of-99), with nine touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (307.0 per game).

He's also carried the ball 21 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 47 25.4% 28 374 1 8 21.1% Emmanuel Sanders 31 16.8% 19 322 4 5 13.2% Dawson Knox 24 13.0% 18 261 5 7 18.4%

