Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Chicago vs. Green Bay
Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Justin Fields ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes play in Week 6 when Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-2) meet the Green Bay Packers (4-1) at Soldier Field.
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
197.5
-114
0.5
-295
18.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bears vs. Packers Odds
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fields has passed for 458 yards (91.6 per game) while completing 51.4% of his passes (37-for-72), with one touchdown and two interceptions.
- He has added 59 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.8 yards per game.
- The Bears have thrown the football in 45.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 55.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Fields accounts for 19.4% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 72 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
1
2+ Pass TDs
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- The 233.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Fields threw for 111 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
- Fields has passed for 388 yards while completing 50.9% of his throws (29-of-57), with one touchdown and one interception (129.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
31
25.4%
20
261
0
2
18.2%
Allen Robinson II
29
23.8%
17
181
1
3
27.3%
Cole Kmet
19
15.6%
10
81
0
1
9.1%
