October 16, 2021
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Chicago vs. Green Bay

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) makes a pass during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Justin Fields ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes play in Week 6 when Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-2) meet the Green Bay Packers (4-1) at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds PayoutRush YdsRush Yds Payout

197.5

-114

0.5

-295

18.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers Odds

Season Stats

  • Fields has passed for 458 yards (91.6 per game) while completing 51.4% of his passes (37-for-72), with one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • He has added 59 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.8 yards per game.
  • The Bears have thrown the football in 45.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 55.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Fields accounts for 19.4% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 72 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

1

2+ Pass TDs

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • The 233.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Fields threw for 111 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Fields has passed for 388 yards while completing 50.9% of his throws (29-of-57), with one touchdown and one interception (129.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

31

25.4%

20

261

0

2

18.2%

Allen Robinson II

29

23.8%

17

181

1

3

27.3%

Cole Kmet

19

15.6%

10

81

0

1

9.1%

