Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass against Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Jackson (91) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 292.5 -115 2.5 170 14.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has passed for 1,576 yards (315.2 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (139-for-207), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

The Chargers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 29 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Baltimore

This week Herbert will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (315.0 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Herbert went 26-for-43 (60.5 percent) for 398 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.

He also tacked on 29 yards on four carries, averaging 7.2 yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Herbert has 901 passing yards (300.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 64.7% of his throws and tossing 11 touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 51 24.5% 31 471 6 5 17.2% Keenan Allen 53 25.5% 34 369 1 9 31.0% Jared Cook 26 12.5% 17 210 1 4 13.8%

Powered By Data Skrive