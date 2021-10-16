Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Justin Herbert will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
292.5
-115
2.5
170
14.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chargers vs. Ravens Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has passed for 1,576 yards (315.2 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (139-for-207), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
- The Chargers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 29 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- This week Herbert will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (315.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Herbert went 26-for-43 (60.5 percent) for 398 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.
- He also tacked on 29 yards on four carries, averaging 7.2 yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
- Herbert has 901 passing yards (300.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 64.7% of his throws and tossing 11 touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.3 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
51
24.5%
31
471
6
5
17.2%
Keenan Allen
53
25.5%
34
369
1
9
31.0%
Jared Cook
26
12.5%
17
210
1
4
13.8%
