Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina
Justin Jefferson has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (2-3) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
72.5
-117
Vikings vs. Panthers Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's team-leading 462 receiving yards (92.4 per game) have come via 33 receptions (45 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 23.4% (45 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.9% of the time while running the ball 41.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In his one matchup against the Panthers, Jefferson's 70 receiving yards total is 2.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Jefferson caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Panthers.
- The Panthers have the NFL's best pass defense this season, giving up 184.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Jefferson was targeted eight times and recorded seven catches for 124 yards (17.7 yards per reception).
- Jefferson has collected 326 receiving yards (108.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 26 targets over his last three games.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
45
23.4%
33
462
3
5
31.2%
Adam Thielen
37
19.3%
26
267
4
4
25.0%
K.J. Osborn
28
14.6%
20
233
1
0
0.0%
Tyler Conklin
25
13.0%
19
169
1
3
18.8%
