October 16, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (2-3) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

72.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's team-leading 462 receiving yards (92.4 per game) have come via 33 receptions (45 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 23.4% (45 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.9% of the time while running the ball 41.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In his one matchup against the Panthers, Jefferson's 70 receiving yards total is 2.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Jefferson caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Panthers.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's best pass defense this season, giving up 184.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Panthers have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Jefferson was targeted eight times and recorded seven catches for 124 yards (17.7 yards per reception).
  • Jefferson has collected 326 receiving yards (108.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 26 targets over his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

45

23.4%

33

462

3

5

31.2%

Adam Thielen

37

19.3%

26

267

4

4

25.0%

K.J. Osborn

28

14.6%

20

233

1

0

0.0%

Tyler Conklin

25

13.0%

19

169

1

3

18.8%

