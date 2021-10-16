Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (2-3) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 72.5 -117

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's team-leading 462 receiving yards (92.4 per game) have come via 33 receptions (45 targets), and he has three touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 23.4% (45 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.9% of the time while running the ball 41.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his one matchup against the Panthers, Jefferson's 70 receiving yards total is 2.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Jefferson caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Panthers.

The Panthers have the NFL's best pass defense this season, giving up 184.6 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Jefferson was targeted eight times and recorded seven catches for 124 yards (17.7 yards per reception).

Jefferson has collected 326 receiving yards (108.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 26 targets over his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 45 23.4% 33 462 3 5 31.2% Adam Thielen 37 19.3% 26 267 4 4 25.0% K.J. Osborn 28 14.6% 20 233 1 0 0.0% Tyler Conklin 25 13.0% 19 169 1 3 18.8%

