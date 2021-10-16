Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kadarius Toney and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Toney's New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 47.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has 20 catches on 27 targets for 281 yards, averaging 56.2 yards per game.

Toney has been the target of 14.8% (27 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.

Toney (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 294.2 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is fifth in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards (18.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 13 times.

Toney's over his last three games stat line reveals 18 catches for 283 yards. He averaged 94.3 yards per game, and was targeted 25 times.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 27 14.8% 20 281 0 2 9.5% Kenny Golladay 29 15.8% 17 282 0 1 4.8% Sterling Shepard 22 12.0% 18 223 1 4 19.0% Saquon Barkley 20 10.9% 14 130 1 2 9.5%

