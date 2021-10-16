Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Washington Football Team (2-3) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 points for the game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of six games this season.
- So far this season, 80% of Washington's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 0.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 9.1 points under the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this season Kansas City has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Chiefs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Chiefs score just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team surrender (31).
- When Kansas City scores more than 31 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Chiefs average only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team allow per outing (407.8).
- When Kansas City amasses more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (4).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Football Team have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
- The Football Team rack up 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs give up (32.6).
- The Football Team rack up 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow (437.4).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall.
- In three home games this year, Washington has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Football Team home games average 43.5 points, 11.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
- On the road, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
- This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.