The Washington Football Team (2-3) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 points for the game.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of six games this season.

So far this season, 80% of Washington's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.5.

Sunday's over/under is 0.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 9.1 points under the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this season Kansas City has one win against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Chiefs score just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team surrender (31).

When Kansas City scores more than 31 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chiefs average only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team allow per outing (407.8).

When Kansas City amasses more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (4).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has covered the spread one time this year.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Football Team rack up 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs give up (32.6).

The Football Team rack up 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow (437.4).

The Football Team have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (4).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall.

In three home games this year, Washington has gone over the total twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 43.5 points, 11.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

On the road, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

