Publish date:
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cleveland vs. Arizona
Kareem Hunt will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Hunt's Cleveland Browns (3-2) play the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
85.5
-117
21.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Browns vs. Cardinals Odds
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hunt has piled up 295 rushing yards (59.0 per game) on 55 carries with five touchdowns.
- And he has added 17 catches for 149 yards (29.8 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 175 times this season, and he's handled 55 of those attempts (31.4%).
- The Browns have called a pass in 45.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 54.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his two career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 42.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 43.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games versus the Cardinals Hunt has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Conceding 139.0 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Browns are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (three this year).
Recent Performances
- Hunt put together a 61-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chargers, carrying the ball 12 times (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He tacked on 28 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Hunt has piled up 36 carries for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Hunt has caught 13 passes for 119 yards (39.7 ypg).
Hunt's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kareem Hunt
55
31.4%
295
5
12
27.9%
5.4
Nick Chubb
90
51.4%
523
4
22
51.2%
5.8
Baker Mayfield
17
9.7%
67
1
2
4.7%
3.9
Anthony Schwartz
1
0.6%
17
0
0
0.0%
17.0
