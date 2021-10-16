October 16, 2021
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cleveland vs. Arizona

Author:
Dec 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Hunt will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Hunt's Cleveland Browns (3-2) play the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

85.5

-117

21.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Cardinals Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hunt has piled up 295 rushing yards (59.0 per game) on 55 carries with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 17 catches for 149 yards (29.8 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 175 times this season, and he's handled 55 of those attempts (31.4%).
  • The Browns have called a pass in 45.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 54.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his two career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 42.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 43.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games versus the Cardinals Hunt has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Conceding 139.0 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (three this year).

Recent Performances

  • Hunt put together a 61-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chargers, carrying the ball 12 times (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on 28 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Hunt has piled up 36 carries for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Hunt has caught 13 passes for 119 yards (39.7 ypg).

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

55

31.4%

295

5

12

27.9%

5.4

Nick Chubb

90

51.4%

523

4

22

51.2%

5.8

Baker Mayfield

17

9.7%

67

1

2

4.7%

3.9

Anthony Schwartz

1

0.6%

17

0

0

0.0%

17.0

