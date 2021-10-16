Dec 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Hunt will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Hunt's Cleveland Browns (3-2) play the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 85.5 -117 21.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Cardinals Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hunt has piled up 295 rushing yards (59.0 per game) on 55 carries with five touchdowns.

And he has added 17 catches for 149 yards (29.8 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 175 times this season, and he's handled 55 of those attempts (31.4%).

The Browns have called a pass in 45.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 54.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his two career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 42.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 43.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Cardinals Hunt has not rushed for a touchdown.

Conceding 139.0 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Browns are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (three this year).

Recent Performances

Hunt put together a 61-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chargers, carrying the ball 12 times (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

He tacked on 28 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three outings, Hunt has piled up 36 carries for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Hunt has caught 13 passes for 119 yards (39.7 ypg).

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 55 31.4% 295 5 12 27.9% 5.4 Nick Chubb 90 51.4% 523 4 22 51.2% 5.8 Baker Mayfield 17 9.7% 67 1 2 4.7% 3.9 Anthony Schwartz 1 0.6% 17 0 0 0.0% 17.0

