Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Keenan Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 72.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has put together a 369-yard season on 34 catches with one touchdown so far. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 73.8 receiving yards.

So far this season, 25.5% of the 208 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.

Allen (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.0% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Allen is averaging 47.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Ravens, 25.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

In two matchups with the Ravens, Allen has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The 315.0 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens have allowed eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Allen was targeted nine times and picked up 75 yards on six receptions.

Allen has 161 receiving yards on 21 catches (32 targets) with one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 53.7 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 53 25.5% 34 369 1 9 31.0% Mike Williams 51 24.5% 31 471 6 5 17.2% Jared Cook 26 12.5% 17 210 1 4 13.8% Austin Ekeler 25 12.0% 23 194 3 4 13.8%

Powered By Data Skrive