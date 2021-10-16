October 16, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Keenan Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

72.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has put together a 369-yard season on 34 catches with one touchdown so far. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 73.8 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 25.5% of the 208 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.
  • Allen (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.0% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Allen is averaging 47.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Ravens, 25.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • In two matchups with the Ravens, Allen has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The 315.0 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Ravens have allowed eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Allen was targeted nine times and picked up 75 yards on six receptions.
  • Allen has 161 receiving yards on 21 catches (32 targets) with one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 53.7 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

53

25.5%

34

369

1

9

31.0%

Mike Williams

51

24.5%

31

471

6

5

17.2%

Jared Cook

26

12.5%

17

210

1

4

13.8%

Austin Ekeler

25

12.0%

23

194

3

4

13.8%

