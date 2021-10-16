Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
There will be player props available for Keenan Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
72.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chargers vs. Ravens Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has put together a 369-yard season on 34 catches with one touchdown so far. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 73.8 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 25.5% of the 208 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.
- Allen (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.0% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Allen is averaging 47.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Ravens, 25.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- In two matchups with the Ravens, Allen has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The 315.0 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Ravens have allowed eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Allen was targeted nine times and picked up 75 yards on six receptions.
- Allen has 161 receiving yards on 21 catches (32 targets) with one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 53.7 yards per game.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
53
25.5%
34
369
1
9
31.0%
Mike Williams
51
24.5%
31
471
6
5
17.2%
Jared Cook
26
12.5%
17
210
1
4
13.8%
Austin Ekeler
25
12.0%
23
194
3
4
13.8%
