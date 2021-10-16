Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
There will be player prop betting options available for Kendrick Bourne before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (2-3) play the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne's stat line reveals 17 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 41.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 22 times.
- Bourne has been the target of 22 of his team's 192 passing attempts this season, or 11.5% of the target share.
- The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Bourne has averaged 43 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bourne, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 327.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys have conceded 10 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Bourne put together a 26-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches while being targeted three times.
- In his last three games, Bourne has caught 14 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 60.0 yards per game.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Nelson Agholor
27
14.1%
16
197
1
4
17.4%
