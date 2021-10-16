Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) reaches for the touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Kendrick Bourne before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (2-3) play the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's stat line reveals 17 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 41.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 22 times.

Bourne has been the target of 22 of his team's 192 passing attempts this season, or 11.5% of the target share.

The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Bourne has averaged 43 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bourne, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 327.6 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have conceded 10 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Bourne put together a 26-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches while being targeted three times.

In his last three games, Bourne has caught 14 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 60.0 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3% Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Nelson Agholor 27 14.1% 16 197 1 4 17.4%

Powered By Data Skrive