Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
263.5
-113
1.5
-150
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Vikings vs. Panthers Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has thrown for 1,396 yards (279.2 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball six times for 41 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per game.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 191 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Cousins averages 311 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Panthers, 47.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Panthers, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 184.6 yards per game through the air.
- With seven passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Lions, Cousins went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 275 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Cousins has recorded 801 passing yards (267.0 yards per game) while going 75-for-110 (68.2% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
45
23.4%
33
462
3
5
31.2%
Adam Thielen
37
19.3%
26
267
4
4
25.0%
K.J. Osborn
28
14.6%
20
233
1
0
0.0%
