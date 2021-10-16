October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

263.5

-113

1.5

-150

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 1,396 yards (279.2 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball six times for 41 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 191 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Cousins averages 311 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Panthers, 47.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Panthers, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 184.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With seven passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Lions, Cousins went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 275 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Cousins has recorded 801 passing yards (267.0 yards per game) while going 75-for-110 (68.2% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

45

23.4%

33

462

3

5

31.2%

Adam Thielen

37

19.3%

26

267

4

4

25.0%

K.J. Osborn

28

14.6%

20

233

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive