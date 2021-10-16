Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 263.5 -113 1.5 -150

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 1,396 yards (279.2 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball six times for 41 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per game.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 191 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Carolina

Cousins averages 311 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Panthers, 47.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Panthers, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 184.6 yards per game through the air.

With seven passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Cousins went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 275 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Over his last three games, Cousins has recorded 801 passing yards (267.0 yards per game) while going 75-for-110 (68.2% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 45 23.4% 33 462 3 5 31.2% Adam Thielen 37 19.3% 26 267 4 4 25.0% K.J. Osborn 28 14.6% 20 233 1 0 0.0%

