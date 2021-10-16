Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leaves the field after being inured against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Before Kyler Murray hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 254.5 -115 1.5 -134 26.5 -120

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has passed for 1,512 yards (302.4 per game) while completing 75.2% of his passes (124-for-165), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 110 rushing yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.

Murray has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In one matchup against the Browns, Murray threw for 219 passing yards, 35.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Browns.

The 246.6 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Murray went 22-for-31 (71.0%) for 239 yards with one touchdown pass.

Murray has thrown for 823 yards while completing 76.3% of his passes (74-of-97), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (274.3 per game).

He also has 59 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 34 20.6% 23 312 4 7 25.0% Christian Kirk 23 13.9% 21 283 2 3 10.7% Rondale Moore 24 14.5% 21 270 1 5 17.9%

Powered By Data Skrive