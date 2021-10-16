Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland
Before Kyler Murray hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
254.5
-115
1.5
-134
26.5
-120
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Browns Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has passed for 1,512 yards (302.4 per game) while completing 75.2% of his passes (124-for-165), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 110 rushing yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
- The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
- Murray has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In one matchup against the Browns, Murray threw for 219 passing yards, 35.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Murray threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Browns.
- The 246.6 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Murray went 22-for-31 (71.0%) for 239 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Murray has thrown for 823 yards while completing 76.3% of his passes (74-of-97), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (274.3 per game).
- He also has 59 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
34
20.6%
23
312
4
7
25.0%
Christian Kirk
23
13.9%
21
283
2
3
10.7%
Rondale Moore
24
14.5%
21
270
1
5
17.9%
