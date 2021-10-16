Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) play the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has passed for 1,519 yards (303.8 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (112-for-167), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 341 rushing yards (68.2 ypg) on 56 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Jackson has attempted 24 of his 167 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In two matchups against the Chargers, Jackson averaged 199 passing yards per game, 199.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Chargers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The Chargers are allowing 226.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With eight passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Jackson completed 86.0% of his passes for 442 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.

He also ran the ball 14 times for 62 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt on the ground.

Over his last three games, Jackson has put up 1,045 passing yards (348.3 per game) while going 75-for-111 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 148 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 28 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 38 22.8% 28 451 5 6 25.0% Mark Andrews 38 22.8% 29 400 2 5 20.8% Sammy Watkins 32 19.2% 18 292 0 2 8.3%

