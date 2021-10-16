October 16, 2021
Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Before Latavius Murray hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds Payout

42.5

-113

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Murray has collected 168 rushing yards (33.6 per game) on 50 carries with three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught two passes for 13 yards (2.6 per game).
  • He has received 50 of his team's 152 carries this season (32.9%).
  • The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Murray's 34 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 8.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.
  • Note: Murray's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, conceding 157.6 yards per game.
  • Murray and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Murray rushed six times for 17 yards.
  • Murray tacked on two catches for 13 yards.
  • Murray has put up 104 rushing yards on 31 carries (34.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Latavius Murray

50

32.9%

168

3

9

40.9%

3.4

Lamar Jackson

56

36.8%

341

2

9

40.9%

6.1

Ty'Son Williams

31

20.4%

170

1

4

18.2%

5.5

Devonta Freeman

7

4.6%

42

0

0

0.0%

6.0

