Publish date:
Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Before Latavius Murray hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
42.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Ravens vs. Chargers Odds
Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Murray has collected 168 rushing yards (33.6 per game) on 50 carries with three touchdowns.
- And he has caught two passes for 13 yards (2.6 per game).
- He has received 50 of his team's 152 carries this season (32.9%).
- The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Murray's 34 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 8.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Murray did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.
- Note: Murray's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, conceding 157.6 yards per game.
- Murray and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Murray rushed six times for 17 yards.
- Murray tacked on two catches for 13 yards.
- Murray has put up 104 rushing yards on 31 carries (34.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.
Murray's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Latavius Murray
50
32.9%
168
3
9
40.9%
3.4
Lamar Jackson
56
36.8%
341
2
9
40.9%
6.1
Ty'Son Williams
31
20.4%
170
1
4
18.2%
5.5
Devonta Freeman
7
4.6%
42
0
0
0.0%
6.0
