Before Latavius Murray hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 42.5 -113

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Murray has collected 168 rushing yards (33.6 per game) on 50 carries with three touchdowns.

And he has caught two passes for 13 yards (2.6 per game).

He has received 50 of his team's 152 carries this season (32.9%).

The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Murray's 34 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 8.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.

Note: Murray's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, conceding 157.6 yards per game.

Murray and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Murray rushed six times for 17 yards.

Murray tacked on two catches for 13 yards.

Murray has put up 104 rushing yards on 31 carries (34.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Latavius Murray 50 32.9% 168 3 9 40.9% 3.4 Lamar Jackson 56 36.8% 341 2 9 40.9% 6.1 Ty'Son Williams 31 20.4% 170 1 4 18.2% 5.5 Devonta Freeman 7 4.6% 42 0 0 0.0% 6.0

