October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

39.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Shenault has 20 receptions (on 31 targets) for a team-high 252 receiving yards (50.4 per game).
  • So far this season, 17.7% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Shenault's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Shenault put up 33 receiving yards in single career matchup, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Shenault did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Dolphins.
  • The 305.2 passing yards the Dolphins give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Shenault was targeted three times and totaled 58 yards on one reception.
  • During his last three games, Shenault has collected 205 yards on 11 receptions, averaging 68.3 yards per game, on 14 targets.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

31

17.7%

20

252

0

3

17.6%

Marvin Jones Jr.

37

21.1%

21

243

2

6

35.3%

D.J. Chark

22

12.6%

7

154

2

1

5.9%

James Robinson

18

10.3%

14

88

0

1

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive