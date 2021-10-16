Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 39.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Shenault has 20 receptions (on 31 targets) for a team-high 252 receiving yards (50.4 per game).

So far this season, 17.7% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.

Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Shenault put up 33 receiving yards in single career matchup, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Shenault did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Dolphins.

The 305.2 passing yards the Dolphins give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Shenault was targeted three times and totaled 58 yards on one reception.

During his last three games, Shenault has collected 205 yards on 11 receptions, averaging 68.3 yards per game, on 14 targets.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 31 17.7% 20 252 0 3 17.6% Marvin Jones Jr. 37 21.1% 21 243 2 6 35.3% D.J. Chark 22 12.6% 7 154 2 1 5.9% James Robinson 18 10.3% 14 88 0 1 5.9%

