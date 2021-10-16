Publish date:
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
There will be player prop betting options available for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
39.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Shenault has 20 receptions (on 31 targets) for a team-high 252 receiving yards (50.4 per game).
- So far this season, 17.7% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.
- Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Shenault put up 33 receiving yards in single career matchup, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Shenault did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Dolphins.
- The 305.2 passing yards the Dolphins give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Shenault was targeted three times and totaled 58 yards on one reception.
- During his last three games, Shenault has collected 205 yards on 11 receptions, averaging 68.3 yards per game, on 14 targets.
Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laviska Shenault Jr.
31
17.7%
20
252
0
3
17.6%
Marvin Jones Jr.
37
21.1%
21
243
2
6
35.3%
D.J. Chark
22
12.6%
7
154
2
1
5.9%
James Robinson
18
10.3%
14
88
0
1
5.9%
