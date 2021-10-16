Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) are heavy 32.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (5-1). The game's point total is set at 57.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -32.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points or more just once this year.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 6.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 55.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Flames average just 1.1 fewer points per game (35.3) than the Warhawks give up (36.4).

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.4 points.

The Flames average 24.5 fewer yards per game (444.7) than the Warhawks allow per outing (469.2).

When Liberty totals over 469.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Flames have six turnovers, two fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (8).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 32.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

UL Monroe's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Warhawks rack up just 1.3 more points per game (15.6) than the Flames surrender (14.3).

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 14.3 points.

The Warhawks average 28.4 fewer yards per game (237.8) than the Flames allow per outing (266.2).

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 266.2 yards.

This season the Warhawks have four turnovers, one fewer than the Flames have takeaways (5).

Season Stats