Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New York Giants (1-4) will try to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as a 9-point underdog. The point total is set at 48.5.
Odds for Rams vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 51 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.
- Rams games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 45.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rams won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).
- The Rams rack up just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).
- Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.8 points.
- The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants allow per contest (408.6).
- The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- New York's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Giants rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams give up.
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.2 points.
- The Giants average just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams allow (388.2).
- In games that New York picks up more than 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).
Home and road insights
- Giants home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
- Rams away games this season average 50.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
