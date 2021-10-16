Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (1-4) will try to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as a 9-point underdog. The point total is set at 48.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 51 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

The Rams rack up just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).

Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.8 points.

The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants allow per contest (408.6).

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

New York's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Giants rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams give up.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.2 points.

The Giants average just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams allow (388.2).

In games that New York picks up more than 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

Giants home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Rams away games this season average 50.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

