C-USA foes square off when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the UTEP Miners (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by 6.5 points. The point total is 56.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -6.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 55.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62, six points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-2-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana Tech has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 33.4 points per game, 11.4 more than the Miners surrender per contest (22).

When Louisiana Tech scores more than 22 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 111.9 more yards per game (413.2) than the Miners give up per outing (301.3).

When Louisiana Tech amasses more than 301.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Miners have forced (10).

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Miners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Miners average 25.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Bulldogs give up (33.4).

The Miners average 83.4 fewer yards per game (388.2) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (471.6).

The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats