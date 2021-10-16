Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
Oddsmakers have posted player props for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (2-3) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
269.5
-115
1.5
-132
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 1,243 yards (248.6 ypg) on 135-of-190 passing with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed eight times for 30 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per game.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has thrown 23 passes in the red zone this season, 52.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Dallas
- This week Jones will face the NFL's worst pass defense (327.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Texans, Jones went 23-for-30 (76.7 percent) for 231 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
- Jones has 776 passing yards (258.7 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
