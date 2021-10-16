Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (2-3) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 269.5 -115 1.5 -132

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 1,243 yards (248.6 ypg) on 135-of-190 passing with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

He's also rushed eight times for 30 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per game.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has thrown 23 passes in the red zone this season, 52.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Dallas

This week Jones will face the NFL's worst pass defense (327.6 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Texans, Jones went 23-for-30 (76.7 percent) for 231 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.

Jones has 776 passing yards (258.7 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive