October 16, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (2-3) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

269.5

-115

1.5

-132

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 1,243 yards (248.6 ypg) on 135-of-190 passing with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed eight times for 30 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has thrown 23 passes in the red zone this season, 52.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • This week Jones will face the NFL's worst pass defense (327.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Texans, Jones went 23-for-30 (76.7 percent) for 231 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Jones has 776 passing yards (258.7 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

46

24.0%

31

302

0

4

17.4%

Hunter Henry

26

13.5%

20

216

2

3

13.0%

Kendrick Bourne

22

11.5%

17

207

1

1

4.3%

