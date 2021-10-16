Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates with wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) in the end zone after catching a fourth quarter touchdown Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mark Andrews, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (4-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -117

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has racked up 400 receiving yards (80.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes on 38 targets this year.

Andrews has been the target of 38 of his team's 167 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.4% of the time while running the football 47.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his two matchups against the Chargers, Andrews' 57 receiving yards average is 6.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

Andrews, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Chargers are giving up 226.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is 14th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Andrews was targeted 13 times and totaled 147 yards on 11 receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Andrews has also tacked on 21 grabs for 323 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 28 times and put up 107.7 receiving yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 38 22.8% 29 400 2 5 20.8% Marquise Brown 38 22.8% 28 451 5 6 25.0% Sammy Watkins 32 19.2% 18 292 0 2 8.3% James Proche 9 5.4% 8 118 0 0 0.0%

