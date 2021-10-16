Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) adjusts his face mask before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Mark Ingram II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 6 when Ingram and the Houston Texans (1-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 34.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has rushed for a team-leading 212 yards on 68 attempts (42.4 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 128 times this season, and he's carried 68 of those attempts (53.1%).

The Texans have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his only career matchup against the Colts, Ingram had zero rushing yards, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Colts.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 108.4 yards per game.

The Texans are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (one this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Ingram rushed 16 times for 41 yards.

Ingram has rushed for 86 yards on 28 carries (28.7 yards per game) on the ground over his last three outings.

Ingram's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 68 53.1% 212 1 13 72.2% 3.1 David Johnson 18 14.1% 72 0 1 5.6% 4.0 Tyrod Taylor 5 3.9% 55 1 2 11.1% 11.0 Phillip Lindsay 29 22.7% 50 1 2 11.1% 1.7

