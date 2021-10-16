Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 6 matchup sees Brown's Baltimore Ravens (4-1) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
60.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Ravens vs. Chargers Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Brown has 28 catches (38 targets), leading his team with 451 receiving yards (90.2 per game) plus five touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 22.8% (38 total) of his team's 167 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- This week Brown will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (226.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have conceded eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Brown was targeted 10 times, picking up 125 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Brown has 16 receptions (on 22 targets) for 269 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 89.7 yards per game.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
38
22.8%
28
451
5
6
25.0%
Mark Andrews
38
22.8%
29
400
2
5
20.8%
Sammy Watkins
32
19.2%
18
292
0
2
8.3%
James Proche
9
5.4%
8
118
0
0
0.0%
