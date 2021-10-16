Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates with Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) after catching the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 6 matchup sees Brown's Baltimore Ravens (4-1) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 60.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brown has 28 catches (38 targets), leading his team with 451 receiving yards (90.2 per game) plus five touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 22.8% (38 total) of his team's 167 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Brown will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (226.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have conceded eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Brown was targeted 10 times, picking up 125 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Brown has 16 receptions (on 22 targets) for 269 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 89.7 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 38 22.8% 28 451 5 6 25.0% Mark Andrews 38 22.8% 29 400 2 5 20.8% Sammy Watkins 32 19.2% 18 292 0 2 8.3% James Proche 9 5.4% 8 118 0 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive