October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami

Author:
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marvin Jones Jr., who takes to the field at 9:30 AM ET broadcast on CBS. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

55.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has collected 243 yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 48.6 yards per game on 37 targets.
  • Jones has been the target of 21.1% (37 total) of his team's 175 passing attempts this season.
  • Jones (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 35.3% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Jones had 29 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Dolphins, 26.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
  • Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The 305.2 yards per game the Dolphins are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 25 yards on one reception.
  • Jones has hauled in 10 catches for 111 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times and averages 37.0 receiving yards.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

37

21.1%

21

243

2

6

35.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

31

17.7%

20

252

0

3

17.6%

D.J. Chark

22

12.6%

7

154

2

1

5.9%

James Robinson

18

10.3%

14

88

0

1

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive