Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marvin Jones Jr., who takes to the field at 9:30 AM ET broadcast on CBS. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 55.5 -115

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has collected 243 yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 48.6 yards per game on 37 targets.

Jones has been the target of 21.1% (37 total) of his team's 175 passing attempts this season.

Jones (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 35.3% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Jones had 29 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Dolphins, 26.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Dolphins.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The 305.2 yards per game the Dolphins are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 25 yards on one reception.

Jones has hauled in 10 catches for 111 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times and averages 37.0 receiving yards.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 37 21.1% 21 243 2 6 35.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 31 17.7% 20 252 0 3 17.6% D.J. Chark 22 12.6% 7 154 2 1 5.9% James Robinson 18 10.3% 14 88 0 1 5.9%

