Publish date:
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marvin Jones Jr., who takes to the field at 9:30 AM ET broadcast on CBS. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
55.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has collected 243 yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 48.6 yards per game on 37 targets.
- Jones has been the target of 21.1% (37 total) of his team's 175 passing attempts this season.
- Jones (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 35.3% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Jones had 29 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Dolphins, 26.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Dolphins.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The 305.2 yards per game the Dolphins are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 25 yards on one reception.
- Jones has hauled in 10 catches for 111 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times and averages 37.0 receiving yards.
Jones' Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
37
21.1%
21
243
2
6
35.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
31
17.7%
20
252
0
3
17.6%
D.J. Chark
22
12.6%
7
154
2
1
5.9%
James Robinson
18
10.3%
14
88
0
1
5.9%
