October 16, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field against the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

283.5

-115

2.5

155

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 1,587 yards (317.4 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 68% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 14 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the football 42.7% of the time.
  • Stafford has attempted 27 of his 172 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New York

  • Stafford averages 245.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Giants, 37.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those matchups against the Giants.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • This week Stafford will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Seahawks, Stafford went 25-for-37 (67.6 percent) for 365 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Stafford has thrown for 988 yards (329.3 per game) while completing 78 of 116 passes (67.2%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

56

32.6%

37

523

5

10

37.0%

Robert Woods

39

22.7%

27

322

2

6

22.2%

Van Jefferson

22

12.8%

14

242

2

2

7.4%

