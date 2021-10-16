Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field against the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 283.5 -115 2.5 155

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 1,587 yards (317.4 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 68% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 14 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the football 42.7% of the time.

Stafford has attempted 27 of his 172 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

Stafford averages 245.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Giants, 37.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those matchups against the Giants.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

This week Stafford will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Stafford went 25-for-37 (67.6 percent) for 365 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

In his last three outings, Stafford has thrown for 988 yards (329.3 per game) while completing 78 of 116 passes (67.2%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4%

