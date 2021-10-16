Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field against the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
283.5
-115
2.5
155
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 1,587 yards (317.4 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 68% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 14 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per game.
- The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the football 42.7% of the time.
- Stafford has attempted 27 of his 172 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New York
- Stafford averages 245.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Giants, 37.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those matchups against the Giants.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Seahawks, Stafford went 25-for-37 (67.6 percent) for 365 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- In his last three outings, Stafford has thrown for 988 yards (329.3 per game) while completing 78 of 116 passes (67.2%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
56
32.6%
37
523
5
10
37.0%
Robert Woods
39
22.7%
27
322
2
6
22.2%
Van Jefferson
22
12.8%
14
242
2
2
7.4%
