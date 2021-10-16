Dec 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (95) defends during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Melvin Gordon III before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Gordon and the Denver Broncos (3-2) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 6 with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has churned out a team-best 282 rushing yards (56.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 96 yards (19.2 per game).

He has received 60 of his team's 130 carries this season (46.2%).

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his two career matchups against the Raiders, Gordon averaged 69.5 rushing yards per game, 69.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the Raiders Gordon has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The Raiders have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 134.4 yards per game.

The Raiders have conceded seven rushing touchdowns, 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Gordon rushed for 34 yards on nine carries.

In his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 150 yards (50.0 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.

He also has five catches for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 60 46.2% 282 2 11 37.9% 4.7 Javonte Williams 54 41.5% 247 1 9 31.0% 4.6 Teddy Bridgewater 13 10.0% 57 0 6 20.7% 4.4 Damarea Crockett 3 2.3% 7 0 3 10.3% 2.3

