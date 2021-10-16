Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4), losers of four games in a row, play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), who are on a five-game losing streak, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The total has been set at 47 points for this game.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

In 60% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to score 34.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.2 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Dolphins games have an average total of 45.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has covered the spread two times this season.

The Dolphins have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Dolphins average 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars surrender (30.4).

The Dolphins average 261.8 yards per game, 146.6 fewer yards than the 408.4 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

So far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Jaguars average 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins give up (30.8).

The Jaguars average 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per outing (422.2).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall, at home this season.

In three home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).

Miami is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This season, in three road games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

