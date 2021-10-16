Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Akron Zips (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 20 points. The total has been set at 50.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -20 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined for 50.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of six games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.

This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The RedHawks put up 22 points per game, 16.7 fewer than the Zips allow per matchup (38.7).

The RedHawks average 58.7 fewer yards per game (378.8), than the Zips allow per outing (437.5).

In games that Miami (OH) amasses over 437.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks have six giveaways this season, while the Zips have eight takeaways .

Akron Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Akron has two wins against the spread.

The Zips have been underdogs by 20 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Akron's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Zips score just two fewer points per game (21.3) than the RedHawks give up (23.3).

When Akron puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Zips rack up 344.8 yards per game, only 7.9 fewer than the 352.7 the RedHawks allow.

In games that Akron totals over 352.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Zips have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (4).

Season Stats