Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 6 when Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (1-4) play the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 59.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman has racked up 29 receptions for 368 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 73.6 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.

Pittman (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Pittman has averaged 32.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Texans, 27.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Pittman will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (267.2 yards allowed per game).

The Texans have given up seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Pittman put together an 89-yard performance against the Ravens last week on six catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Pittman's 27 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 216 yards (72.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 43 24.2% 29 368 1 6 27.3% Zach Pascal 28 15.7% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Jonathan Taylor 16 9.0% 14 197 1 1 4.5% Nyheim Hines 19 10.7% 14 124 0 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive