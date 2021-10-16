October 16, 2021
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 6 when Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (1-4) play the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

59.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman has racked up 29 receptions for 368 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 73.6 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 24.2% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
  • Pittman (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Pittman has averaged 32.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Texans, 27.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pittman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Pittman will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (267.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans have given up seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Pittman put together an 89-yard performance against the Ravens last week on six catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Pittman's 27 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 216 yards (72.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

43

24.2%

29

368

1

6

27.3%

Zach Pascal

28

15.7%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Jonathan Taylor

16

9.0%

14

197

1

1

4.5%

Nyheim Hines

19

10.7%

14

124

0

0

0.0%

