Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 6 when Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (1-4) play the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
59.5
-115
Colts vs. Texans Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittman has racked up 29 receptions for 368 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 73.6 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 24.2% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
- Pittman (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Pittman has averaged 32.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Texans, 27.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pittman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Pittman will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (267.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Texans have given up seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Pittman put together an 89-yard performance against the Ravens last week on six catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Pittman's 27 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 216 yards (72.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
43
24.2%
29
368
1
6
27.3%
Zach Pascal
28
15.7%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Jonathan Taylor
16
9.0%
14
197
1
1
4.5%
Nyheim Hines
19
10.7%
14
124
0
0
0.0%
