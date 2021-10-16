Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks with an official during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 4.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5 for the game.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of six times.

In 60% of Indiana's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The two teams combine to average 60.5 points per game, 12 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is one point more than the 47.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Spartans have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Spartans score 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers allow (28.2).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.

The Spartans average 135.7 more yards per game (487.3) than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (351.6).

In games that Michigan State churns out more than 351.6 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Spartans have five giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have six takeaways .

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread once this year.

This year, the Hoosiers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Indiana has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers average 23.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the Spartans surrender (19.3).

When Indiana records more than 19.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers rack up 76.6 fewer yards per game (343.6) than the Spartans give up (420.2).

The Hoosiers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

