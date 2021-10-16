October 16, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville

Author:
Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki at press conference at Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Mike Gesicki before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

42.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has 22 catches on 34 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown, averaging 45.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 18.0% of the 189 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Gesicki has averaged 10 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jaguars.
  • The 296.0 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have given up seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Gesicki was targeted seven times and picked up 43 yards on four receptions.
  • During his last three games, Gesicki's 25 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 186 yards (62.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

34

18.0%

22

227

1

1

7.7%

DeVante Parker

32

16.9%

17

242

1

2

15.4%

Jaylen Waddle

36

19.0%

27

231

1

3

23.1%

Myles Gaskin

26

13.8%

22

131

2

1

7.7%

