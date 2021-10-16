Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki at press conference at Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Mike Gesicki before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 42.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has 22 catches on 34 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown, averaging 45.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.0% of the 189 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Gesicki has averaged 10 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jaguars.

The 296.0 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have given up seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Gesicki was targeted seven times and picked up 43 yards on four receptions.

During his last three games, Gesicki's 25 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 186 yards (62.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 34 18.0% 22 227 1 1 7.7% DeVante Parker 32 16.9% 17 242 1 2 15.4% Jaylen Waddle 36 19.0% 27 231 1 3 23.1% Myles Gaskin 26 13.8% 22 131 2 1 7.7%

