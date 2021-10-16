Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville
There will be player props available for Mike Gesicki before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
42.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has 22 catches on 34 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown, averaging 45.4 yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.0% of the 189 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Gesicki has averaged 10 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jaguars.
- The 296.0 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have given up seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Gesicki was targeted seven times and picked up 43 yards on four receptions.
- During his last three games, Gesicki's 25 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 186 yards (62.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
34
18.0%
22
227
1
1
7.7%
DeVante Parker
32
16.9%
17
242
1
2
15.4%
Jaylen Waddle
36
19.0%
27
231
1
3
23.1%
Myles Gaskin
26
13.8%
22
131
2
1
7.7%
