October 16, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville

Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins running backs Myles Gaskin (37) and Salvon Ahmed (26) during practice at Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

46.5

-112

23.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Season Stats

  • Miami's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 34 times for 167 yards (33.4 per game).
  • He's also tacked on 22 catches for 131 yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 34 of his team's 95 carries this season (35.8%).
  • The Dolphins have run 66.5% passing plays and 33.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Gaskin's 66 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars are 19.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • Allowing 121.8 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Gaskin ran the ball five times for 25 yards (five yards per carry).
  • He also caught 10 passes for 74 yards and scored two touchdowns through the air.
  • Gaskin has 93 yards on 20 carries (31.0 ypg) over his last three games.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

34

35.8%

167

0

3

20.0%

4.9

Malcolm Brown

25

26.3%

91

1

7

46.7%

3.6

Jacoby Brissett

16

16.8%

57

1

3

20.0%

3.6

Salvon Ahmed

14

14.7%

27

0

1

6.7%

1.9

