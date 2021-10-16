Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville
There will be player prop betting options available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
46.5
-112
23.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Miami's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 34 times for 167 yards (33.4 per game).
- He's also tacked on 22 catches for 131 yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 34 of his team's 95 carries this season (35.8%).
- The Dolphins have run 66.5% passing plays and 33.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Gaskin's 66 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars are 19.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- Allowing 121.8 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Gaskin ran the ball five times for 25 yards (five yards per carry).
- He also caught 10 passes for 74 yards and scored two touchdowns through the air.
- Gaskin has 93 yards on 20 carries (31.0 ypg) over his last three games.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
34
35.8%
167
0
3
20.0%
4.9
Malcolm Brown
25
26.3%
91
1
7
46.7%
3.6
Jacoby Brissett
16
16.8%
57
1
3
20.0%
3.6
Salvon Ahmed
14
14.7%
27
0
1
6.7%
1.9
