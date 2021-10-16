Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins running backs Myles Gaskin (37) and Salvon Ahmed (26) during practice at Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 46.5 -112 23.5 -113

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Miami's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 34 times for 167 yards (33.4 per game).

He's also tacked on 22 catches for 131 yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 34 of his team's 95 carries this season (35.8%).

The Dolphins have run 66.5% passing plays and 33.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Gaskin's 66 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars are 19.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jaguars.

Allowing 121.8 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Gaskin ran the ball five times for 25 yards (five yards per carry).

He also caught 10 passes for 74 yards and scored two touchdowns through the air.

Gaskin has 93 yards on 20 carries (31.0 ypg) over his last three games.

He's also caught 13 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 34 35.8% 167 0 3 20.0% 4.9 Malcolm Brown 25 26.3% 91 1 7 46.7% 3.6 Jacoby Brissett 16 16.8% 57 1 3 20.0% 3.6 Salvon Ahmed 14 14.7% 27 0 1 6.7% 1.9

