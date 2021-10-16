October 16, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the third quarter against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds Payout

74.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) have come on 78 carries, with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 28 passes for 198 yards (39.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 78 of his team's 101 carries this season (77.2%).
  • The Steelers have run 65.9% passing plays and 34.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Allowing 145.2 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Seahawks have conceded five rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Harris rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries (averaging 5.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught two passes for 20 yards.
  • In his last three games, Harris has 224 rushing yards (74.7 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Harris has also caught 22 passes for 151 yards (50.3 ypg).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

78

77.2%

307

2

7

87.5%

3.9

Chase Claypool

2

2.0%

22

0

0

0.0%

11.0

Benny Snell Jr.

8

7.9%

21

0

0

0.0%

2.6

JuJu Smith-Schuster

3

3.0%

9

1

1

12.5%

3.0

