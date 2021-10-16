Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
Najee Harris has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
74.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) have come on 78 carries, with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 28 passes for 198 yards (39.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 78 of his team's 101 carries this season (77.2%).
- The Steelers have run 65.9% passing plays and 34.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Allowing 145.2 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Seahawks have conceded five rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Harris rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries (averaging 5.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also caught two passes for 20 yards.
- In his last three games, Harris has 224 rushing yards (74.7 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.
- Harris has also caught 22 passes for 151 yards (50.3 ypg).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
78
77.2%
307
2
7
87.5%
3.9
Chase Claypool
2
2.0%
22
0
0
0.0%
11.0
Benny Snell Jr.
8
7.9%
21
0
0
0.0%
2.6
JuJu Smith-Schuster
3
3.0%
9
1
1
12.5%
3.0
