Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the third quarter against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 74.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) have come on 78 carries, with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 28 passes for 198 yards (39.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 78 of his team's 101 carries this season (77.2%).

The Steelers have run 65.9% passing plays and 34.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

Allowing 145.2 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Seahawks have conceded five rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Harris rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries (averaging 5.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught two passes for 20 yards.

In his last three games, Harris has 224 rushing yards (74.7 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Harris has also caught 22 passes for 151 yards (50.3 ypg).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 78 77.2% 307 2 7 87.5% 3.9 Chase Claypool 2 2.0% 22 0 0 0.0% 11.0 Benny Snell Jr. 8 7.9% 21 0 0 0.0% 2.6 JuJu Smith-Schuster 3 3.0% 9 1 1 12.5% 3.0

