Publish date:
NC State vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 11th-ranked scoring defense, take on the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and their 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wolf Pack are 3-point favorites. The over/under is set at 51.
Odds for NC State vs. Boston College
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-3
51
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points only two times this season.
- Boston College's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.8, is 16.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 18.4 points more than the 32.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 1.8 points above Saturday's total of 51.
- The 51-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 54.1 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Wolf Pack score 32.2 points per game, 15.4 more than the Eagles give up per matchup (16.8).
- When NC State puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 115.4 more yards per game (433.8) than the Eagles give up per contest (318.4).
- NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 318.4 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Boston College's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Eagles average 19.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).
- When Boston College records more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Eagles average 109.4 more yards per game (404.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (295.4).
- In games that Boston College totals over 295.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Boston College
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.6
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
16.8
433.8
Avg. Total Yards
404.8
295.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.4
6
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
7