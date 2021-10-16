Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 11th-ranked scoring defense, take on the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and their 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wolf Pack are 3-point favorites. The over/under is set at 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Boston College

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3 51

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points only two times this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.8, is 16.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 18.4 points more than the 32.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 1.8 points above Saturday's total of 51.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 54.1 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Wolf Pack score 32.2 points per game, 15.4 more than the Eagles give up per matchup (16.8).

When NC State puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 115.4 more yards per game (433.8) than the Eagles give up per contest (318.4).

NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 318.4 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Eagles average 19.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).

When Boston College records more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles average 109.4 more yards per game (404.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (295.4).

In games that Boston College totals over 295.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats