Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after an injury timeout following a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the fifth-ranked run defense will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 18th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Golden Gophers are 4.5-point underdogs. The point total is 48.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -4.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of six games this season.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.3, is 7.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 37.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.0 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 6.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

In Nebraska's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cornhuskers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Cornhuskers rack up 12.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Golden Gophers surrender (19.6).

When Nebraska records more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cornhuskers collect 185.5 more yards per game (493.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (307.8).

When Nebraska amasses over 307.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Cornhuskers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Gophers.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Golden Gophers average 24.4 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cornhuskers give up (17.9).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 17.9 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up just 7.4 fewer yards per game (334.2) than the Cornhuskers give up per outing (341.6).

In games that Minnesota piles up over 341.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Cornhuskers have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats