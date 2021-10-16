Publish date:
Nevada vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) are two-touchdown favorites when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. This game has an over/under of 61 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-14
61
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have scored at least 61 points only twice this season.
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.2 points above the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- In Nevada's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Nevada has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack average 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31).
- When Nevada records more than 31 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack collect 443 yards per game, just 5.7 more than the 437.3 the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest.
- Nevada is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 437.3 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- In Hawaii's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Rainbow Warriors average three more points per game (27.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.8).
- Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 417.5 yards per game, 42.9 more yards than the 374.6 the Wolf Pack allow.
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 374.6 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Hawaii
36.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.8
24.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31
443
Avg. Total Yards
417.5
374.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.3
3
Giveaways
12
7
Takeaways
16