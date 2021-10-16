Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) are two-touchdown favorites when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. This game has an over/under of 61 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -14 61

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have scored at least 61 points only twice this season.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.2 points above the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Nevada has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31).

When Nevada records more than 31 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 443 yards per game, just 5.7 more than the 437.3 the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest.

Nevada is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 437.3 yards.

The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14 points or more.

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Rainbow Warriors average three more points per game (27.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.8).

Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 417.5 yards per game, 42.9 more yards than the 374.6 the Wolf Pack allow.

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 374.6 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats