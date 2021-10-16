Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 7.5 points. The point total is set at 63.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -7.5 63

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 63 points three of six times.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 53.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.8, 3.8 points more than Saturday's total of 63.

The 58.5 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Tar Heels average 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes surrender (27).

When North Carolina scores more than 27 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 100.6 more yards per game (486.2) than the Hurricanes give up per matchup (385.6).

North Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 385.6 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has covered the spread one time this season.

The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Miami's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Hurricanes average 3.7 more points per game (30.4) than the Tar Heels give up (26.7).

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.7 points.

The Hurricanes rack up 66.4 more yards per game (438.4) than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (372).

When Miami amasses more than 372 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hurricanes have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tar Heels.

Season Stats