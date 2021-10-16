Publish date:
Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-2, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 9 points. The over/under is set at 45.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northern Illinois
-9
45
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in four of six games this season.
- Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points lower than the two team's combined 45.2 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55 points per game, 10 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Huskies games this season is 55.3, 10.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Northern Illinois has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Northern Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Huskies put up 3.8 more points per game (27.5) than the Falcons surrender (23.7).
- When Northern Illinois records more than 23.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Huskies average 35.4 more yards per game (380.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (344.8).
- Northern Illinois is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 344.8 yards.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Falcons have forced (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Northern Illinois at SISportsbook.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Bowling Green is 5-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Falcons have won against the spread in each of their four games as an underdog of 9 points or more.
- Bowling Green's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Falcons score 17.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Huskies allow (31.3).
- The Falcons collect 291.5 yards per game, 119.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Huskies give up.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Bowling Green
27.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.7
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
380.2
Avg. Total Yards
291.5
411.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.8
9
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
10