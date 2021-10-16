Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) is tackled by defensive back DJ Turner (5) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) in the first half. at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-2, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 9 points. The over/under is set at 45.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -9 45

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in four of six games this season.

Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points lower than the two team's combined 45.2 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 55 points per game, 10 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 55.3, 10.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Northern Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Huskies put up 3.8 more points per game (27.5) than the Falcons surrender (23.7).

When Northern Illinois records more than 23.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies average 35.4 more yards per game (380.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (344.8).

Northern Illinois is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 344.8 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Falcons have forced (10).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 5-1-0 this season.

This season, the Falcons have won against the spread in each of their four games as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Falcons score 17.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Huskies allow (31.3).

The Falcons collect 291.5 yards per game, 119.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Huskies give up.

The Falcons have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats