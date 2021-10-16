Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Carl Richardson (9) runs and is tackled by Ohio Bobcats cornerback Pierre Kemeni (7) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a tight game when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field. Rutgers is favored by 2 points. The contest has a point total of 45.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Rutgers -2 45

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

In 60% of Northwestern's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.

Saturday's total is 4.0 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.0 points under the 50 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 50.7, 5.7 points more than Saturday's total of 45.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Scarlet Knights rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Wildcats allow (27.2).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.2 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7), than the Wildcats allow per matchup (448.6).

This year, the Scarlet Knights have five turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (8).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Northwestern has one win against the spread.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This season the Wildcats rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.8).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Wildcats rack up 367.2 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 364.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 364.8 yards.

This year the Wildcats have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (10).

