Publish date:
Rutgers vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect a tight game when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field. Rutgers is favored by 2 points. The contest has a point total of 45.
Odds for Rutgers vs. Northwestern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rutgers
-2
45
Over/Under Insights
- Rutgers and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- In 60% of Northwestern's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.
- Saturday's total is 4.0 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 5.0 points under the 50 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 50.7, 5.7 points more than Saturday's total of 45.
- The 48.0 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Scarlet Knights rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Wildcats allow (27.2).
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.2 points.
- The Scarlet Knights average 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7), than the Wildcats allow per matchup (448.6).
- This year, the Scarlet Knights have five turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (8).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Northwestern has one win against the spread.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- This season the Wildcats rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.8).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 367.2 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 364.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 364.8 yards.
- This year the Wildcats have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Rutgers
|Stats
|Northwestern
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.2
354.7
Avg. Total Yards
367.2
364.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.6
5
Giveaways
9
10
Takeaways
8