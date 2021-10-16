Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) before a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's top offenses meet when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's eighth-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 16 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Sooners are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites. The contest has a point total set at 64.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -13.5 64

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 64 points four of six times.

So far this season, 75% of TCU's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.

The two teams combine to average 79.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 62, two points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64 .

The 59.5 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Sooners have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Sooners average 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs give up (28).

Oklahoma is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28 points.

The Sooners collect 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (429.2).

Oklahoma is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 429.2 yards.

The Sooners have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (7).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread once this season.

TCU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Horned Frogs average 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners give up (23.8).

TCU is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 91.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Sooners give up (353.3).

In games that TCU churns out over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats