Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Two of the nation's top offenses meet when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's eighth-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 16 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Sooners are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites. The contest has a point total set at 64.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-13.5
64
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 64 points four of six times.
- So far this season, 75% of TCU's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.
- The two teams combine to average 79.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 62, two points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64 .
- The 59.5 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Sooners have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Sooners average 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs give up (28).
- Oklahoma is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28 points.
- The Sooners collect 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (429.2).
- Oklahoma is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 429.2 yards.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (7).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has covered the spread once this season.
- TCU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Horned Frogs average 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners give up (23.8).
- TCU is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 91.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Sooners give up (353.3).
- In games that TCU churns out over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|TCU
41.2
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
444.8
353.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
429.2
6
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
7