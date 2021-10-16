Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) are just 2.5-point favorites on the road at Neyland Stadium against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both teams feature high-powered rushing attacks, with the Rebels fifth in rushing yards per game, and the Volunteers sixth. The point total is set at 82 for the outing.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -2.5 82

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 82 points just twice this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 82 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 87.7, is 5.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.5 points per game, 29.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rebels games have an average total of 73.1 points this season, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 82 over/under in this game is 22.8 points above the 59.2 average total in Volunteers games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Ole Miss has two wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Rebels average 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers surrender (21.5).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Rebels rack up 561.6 yards per game, 217.3 more yards than the 344.3 the Volunteers allow per outing.

In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 344.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Tennessee's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Volunteers have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Volunteers average 41.5 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rebels give up (31).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 31 points.

The Volunteers average 41.8 more yards per game (474) than the Rebels allow per matchup (432.2).

Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 432.2 yards.

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Rebels have eight takeaways .

Season Stats