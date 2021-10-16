Aug 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (15) talks with a member of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-3) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 312.5 -114 2.5 -155 17.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Washington Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has passed for 1,479 yards (295.8 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (135-for-195), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has added 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Chiefs have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Mahomes has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 63.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Washington

In one matchup against the Football Team, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, 312.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Football Team.

The Football Team are giving up 301.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team's defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Mahomes put together a 272-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 61.1% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also tacked on 61 yards on eight carries, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Mahomes has thrown for 799 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes (84-of-128), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (266.3 per game).

He's also rushed 17 times for 132 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 51 26.2% 37 516 4 6 21.4% Travis Kelce 42 21.5% 30 369 4 4 14.3% Mecole Hardman 30 15.4% 22 199 1 4 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive