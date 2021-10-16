Publish date:
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Kansas City vs. Washington
There will be player props available for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-3) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
312.5
-114
2.5
-155
17.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs. Washington Odds
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mahomes has passed for 1,479 yards (295.8 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (135-for-195), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has added 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Chiefs have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
- Mahomes has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 63.6% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Washington
- In one matchup against the Football Team, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, 312.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Football Team.
- The Football Team are giving up 301.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team's defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Mahomes put together a 272-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 61.1% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 61 yards on eight carries, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Mahomes has thrown for 799 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes (84-of-128), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (266.3 per game).
- He's also rushed 17 times for 132 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
51
26.2%
37
516
4
6
21.4%
Travis Kelce
42
21.5%
30
369
4
4
14.3%
Mecole Hardman
30
15.4%
22
199
1
4
14.3%
Powered By Data Skrive