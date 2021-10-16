Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their first-ranked scoring offense against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 92 scoring defense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 5 points in the game. A 56-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-5
56
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to go over the current 56-point total in all five games this season.
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 77 points per game, 21 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.2 points per game, 14.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.2, 0.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Panthers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in five out of five opportunities.
- This year, the Panthers put up 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies surrender (18.6).
- Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.6 points.
- The Panthers average 212.2 more yards per game (554.2) than the Hokies give up per contest (342).
- When Pittsburgh piles up more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Panthers have five giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Hokies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- This year the Hokies rack up just two more points per game (24.6) than the Panthers allow (22.6).
- When Virginia Tech puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hokies collect just nine fewer yards per game (329.4) than the Panthers give up per contest (338.4).
- This year the Hokies have six turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
52.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.6
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
18.6
554.2
Avg. Total Yards
329.4
338.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
342
5
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
8