Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) leaves the field after defeating the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their first-ranked scoring offense against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 92 scoring defense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 5 points in the game. A 56-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -5 56

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to go over the current 56-point total in all five games this season.

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 77 points per game, 21 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.2 points per game, 14.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.2, 0.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-1-0 this season.

This season, the Panthers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in five out of five opportunities.

This year, the Panthers put up 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies surrender (18.6).

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.6 points.

The Panthers average 212.2 more yards per game (554.2) than the Hokies give up per contest (342).

When Pittsburgh piles up more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers have five giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Hokies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year the Hokies rack up just two more points per game (24.6) than the Panthers allow (22.6).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hokies collect just nine fewer yards per game (329.4) than the Panthers give up per contest (338.4).

This year the Hokies have six turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats